Maryland lawmakers hear bill to allow assisted suicide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For eight years, Delegate Joseline Peña-Melnyk has been trying to get this bill passed.

"This is what Marylanders want, a record high 71% of registered Maryland voters support having the option of medical aid in dying for Maryland," said Del. Peña-Melnyk.

It would allow Marylanders with a terminal illness to receive aid in dying.

Peña-Melnyk shared the story of watching her step sister pass away during her testimony.

"I can't get that out of my mind, the pain that she was in. That time was horrendous for her and for our family," said Peña-Melnyk.

The bill has safeguards in it to prevent someone from convincing a family member to do this.

The person has to give the medication to themselves, no one else can administer it.

They also need to have three requests submitted, one written, one oral and one meeting with a physician one on one.

Deborah Brocato joined the session to testify against the bill.

"Do not normalize suicide by passing this bill, do not turn killing into some kind of healthcare choice," said Brocato.

Dan Diaz testified in favor after his daughter Brittany received assisted suicide in Oregon while terminally ill.

"A terminally ill Marylander in Brittany's predicament the only options they have is between two different methods of dying, one is gentle, the other can be filled with unrelenting pain," said Diaz.

Physicians who don't want to be apart of the assisted suicide can opt out.

If passed, the law would go into effect in October.