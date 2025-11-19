Maryland lawmakers consider changes to wiretapping laws

BALTIMORE — State lawmakers are now considering changes to Maryland's wiretapping statutes, which were originally enacted in 1977 and have been amended over the years. The proposed modifications would allow audio recordings to be used as evidence in certain situations.

"What we found in most cases, a victim, not only was it the most probative piece of evidence they could deliver, it was frequently the only piece of evidence that they could deliver," Delegate Robin Grammer said.

Grammer, a Republican from Baltimore County, introduced legislation last year that would have permitted audio recordings in certain cases. While a similar bill passed the Senate, Grammer's measure failed in the House.

Maryland homeowners can currently use video footage from their front porch cameras as evidence in court, but audio recordings face different legal restrictions under the state's wiretapping laws.

The debate centers on questions of consent for recording conversations.

"Do you want to recognize a fundamental right for Marylanders to consent to the interception and recording of their oral communications or alternatively do you want to provide a fundamental right to anybody who happens to be a participant in a conversation to record," said David Gray, a professor at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

The Office of the Public Defender supports maintaining Maryland's two-party consent requirement, warning that changes could have unintended consequences.

"It protects from fabricated evidence and with AI and audio manipulation becoming increasingly sophisticated, two party consent law prevents malicious actors from creating or editing recordings to frame individuals," said Marguerite Lanaux from the Office of the Public Defender.

Several lawmakers have already filed legislation addressing the issue for the upcoming session, which begins January 14.

