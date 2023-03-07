Maryland lawmakers consider a bill to end daylight savings time

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Stealing some sunlight, it's the goal of Senator Justin Ready's bill to end daylight saving time.

The bill would stop the flip flopping every six months and leave Maryland sprung forward.

"I was inspired by a lot of people who say I go to work when it's just getting light and I get home and it's dark and if we could just extend our daylight hours, they don't really go longer of course, but if we could just extend the calendar but I think there's so many benefits to it," said Senator Ready.

There is a national movement to end the practice of changing the clocks.

Some people we spoke with in Annapolis are in favor of the bill.

"I don't want to sound silly if I'm not aware of why we need it or something, but I always thought we should just get rid of it and leave it alone, let time be what it is," said Taylor Dorsey.

While others are ok with the current setup.

"It has its pros and cons with both of them so I'm willing to switch with whatever the majority does," said Lawrence Wright.

Senator Ready says there isn't really a good reason for why we still do this.

"Everytime we change the clocks people are complaining [about] this, they don't understand why we still do those and it turns out there's not really a good energy reason or a good energy savings reason. People used to think it had something to do with agriculture, no it had nothing to do with that," said Ready.

The bill had its first committee hearing today.

Regardless of if this bill passes, we still get less sleep Saturday night.