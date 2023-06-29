Maryland lawmakers, institutions and leaders react to SCOTUS opinion on Affirmative Action

Following the Supreme Court's Thursday morning decision to overturn affirmative action, we're taking a look at how lawmakers and universities are reacting.

Johns Hopkins University put out this preliminary statement following the release of the decision.

Morgan State University gave us the following statement following the release of the opinion this morning.

"Although today’s United States Supreme Court decision may be viewed as a setback for diversity for many higher education institutions nationwide, and an unfortunate barrier to higher education for scores of deserving students, Morgan State University will continue to serve a multiethnic and multiracial student body. This has always been the case at Morgan and will continue to be the case, ensuring that our doors to higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many as possible. Morgan does not use race, nor has it ever used race, as a factor when reviewing applications or in the consideration of admission to the University. In light of today’s Supreme Court decision, we do not anticipate any negative impact on Morgan’s ability to remain a welcoming and embracing home for anyone desiring a high-quality, consequential and transformational college education."



- Morgan State University

Coppin State University's president also released a statement early Thursday afternoon.

Congressman, and Senate hopeful, David Trone posted the following to Twitter.

Affirmative action helped lift up disadvantaged communities and level the playing field.



Today's Supreme Court decision only further embeds racial inequality in higher education and reinforces systemic gaps in opportunity that favor only the wealthiest Americans. pic.twitter.com/hoSZ2mGwFc — David Trone (@davidjtrone) June 29, 2023

Senator Ben Cardin released a statement saying in part that the decision "is not surprising, but still disappointing."

State lawmakers are also reacting to the news on Twitter.

#AffirmativeAction struck down on #StokelyCarmichael’s birthday. I imagine he would say, ‘it was never enough anyway. AA is not #reparations”. All or nothing at all. (But that’s just me guessing) — Senator Jill P. Carter (@jillpcarter) June 29, 2023

Last fall, I taught Constitutional Law for the first time. I prepared my students for the likelihood that affirmative action cases we reviewed would be irrelevant by the summer. You can't address race-conscious harm with a colorblind remedy. Thankful for Justice KBJ's dissent. pic.twitter.com/IVvuYNrXjy — Stephanie M. Smith (@Smith4Delegate) June 29, 2023

To every student seeing this SCOTUS decision: you matter and we will keep fighting for you. — Jheanelle Wilkins (@JheanelleW) June 29, 2023

The statement from the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is below.

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland condemns the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action and calls on Maryland’s higher education institutions to act. pic.twitter.com/oFeAfeHdX6 — Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (@BlackCaucusMD) June 29, 2023

Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, Adrienne Jones released the following statement today.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is another disheartening blow to our country’s efforts to address the pervasive gaps created by slavery, Jim Crow and segregation. I know first-hand the impact a college education can have on the trajectory of one’s life. Abolishing Affirmative Action will have far reaching implications for Marylanders.” said Speaker Adrienne A. Jones “While this is a profoundly sad day for our country and our state, I have already begun working with Attorney General Brown to look at all our options to mitigate the effects of this extreme decision by the Supreme Court.”



We are also anticipating statements from the University System of Maryland and Governor Wes Moore.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day as more reactions and statements are released.