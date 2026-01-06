Maryland launches revamped website to make services easier to locate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has launched a redesigned state government website aimed at making it easier for residents to access government services, from homestead tax credit applications to SNAP benefits and career opportunities.

The new Maryland.gov website features a streamlined design that organizes services into clear categories: benefits, services, and exploring the state. The landing page also includes career information and updates on the latest government changes.

"To ask Marylanders to try to navigate a system that was not sustainable or simple, frankly started to make it feel like, for Marylanders, does this government want this to work in the first place? That's why this matters," Governor Wes Moore said.

The website's food assistance section displays all available Maryland programs with brief descriptions and direct links to apply or locate benefits. Users can easily navigate between different service categories to find what they need.

"Marylanders, as the governor said, should be able to help find the things they need to thrive in our state," said Katie Savage, Secretary of Information Technology.

The website has been optimized to work with artificial intelligence technology. The state is also working on revamping individual agency websites as part of the broader digital improvement initiative.

Moore emphasized the website's role in supporting various aspects of Maryland life and business.

"I want to make it easier for people to be able to start a business because we want more people starting businesses. I want to make it easier for people to be able to renew their license because we need more people to renew their licenses. I want it easier for people to file their taxes, because I want Marylanders to file their taxes," Moore said.

The site is now live and accessible to all Maryland residents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.