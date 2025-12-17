Maryland launches business compass to help entrepreneurs find community

BALTIMORE — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a new digital tool designed to help entrepreneurs identify where their businesses are most needed across the state, particularly in areas lacking essential services like child care and fresh food access.

The Maryland Community Business Compass allows small business owners to view interactive maps showing community needs, providing market research typically available only to large corporations.

"If you are not strategizing, you're not competing, and when our small businesses are not competing, they are not growing, and if our small businesses are not growing, we are being derelict in our duties," Moore said.

Moore announced the initiative from OpenWorks, a mixed workspace in East Baltimore that regularly hosts aspiring entrepreneurs seeking business guidance.

The governor emphasized the tool's potential to level the playing field for small business owners who may lack access to expensive market research.

"And so the question is, if that's going to work for billion dollar corporations, why can't that work for our communities? If that's going to work for our community's wealthiest, why can't it work for every single person? Who grows up in our neighborhoods and grows up in our communities," Moore said.

Will Holman, CEO of OpenWorks, said the organization focuses on supporting underserved entrepreneurs.

"We are here to provide the resources to the least among us, to build the businesses that no one can ever take away from them," Holman said.

The compass specifically targets businesses that could address food and child care deserts throughout Maryland, areas where residents have limited access to essential services.

Baltimore City Councilor Jermaine Jones, who represents District 12, praised the initiative's comprehensive approach.

"This is not just about funding. It's about how showing up differently, listening more carefully and backing local strength with real support matters," Jones said.

The website is currently operational, and the state is providing an additional $10 million in funding for small businesses to support the initiative.

