Maryland judges read to students at Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School

BALTIMORE — From the courtroom to the classroom, judges are participating in the first-ever Reading & Robes program.

Judges read to elementary school students in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince George's counties.

WMAR caught up with some of them today at Cherry Hill Elementary School.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's children's book, "Turning Pages: My Life Story," is the featured book for the program.

​"It is extremely important that we've had the opportunity to have the Circuit Court Judges here today. One of our goals is to prepare our scholars for college and career. And this just gives them another opportunity to explore other careers and get them interested in other paths that they're able to take if they continue on a positive trajectory while in school," Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School Assistant Principal Tary Scroggins said.

Students will also get a copy of the book "The Highest Tribute: Thurgood Marshall's Life, Leadership, and Legacy."