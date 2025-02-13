MD judge rules to halt effects of executive order restricting gender-affirming care for those under 19

The state of Maryland continues its pushback against the Trump administration.

On Thursday, a Maryland judge ruled to halt effects of President Trump's executive order which would restrict gender-affirming care for Americans under 19.

BREAKING: MD judge rules to halt effects of President Trump’s Executive Order which restricts gender affirming care for Americans under 19. @WMAR2News — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) February 13, 2025

Trump signed the order on January 28, aiming to cut federal support for gender transitions.

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” Trump said in a statement.

According to a report by the Associated Press, The order directs that federally-run insurance programs, including TRICARE for military families and Medicaid, exclude coverage for such care and calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice.

Medicaid programs in some states cover gender-affirming care. The new order suggests that practice could end and target hospitals and universities that receive federal money and provide the care.

Trans advocates rallied Thursday outside of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in Baltimore to challenge Trump's orders.