Maryland judge orders "after-care" plan for school shooting manifesto author instead of 10-year prison term

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A judge has ordered a 19-year-old convicted of threatening mass violence at a pair of Montgomery County Schools last year to meet with her every two weeks over the next five-years.

It's all part of a sentence imposed on Andrea Ye by Montgomery County Circuit Court judge Jill Cummins.

In April 2024 Ye wrote a 129-page manifesto about shooting up Wootton High School, and possibly Lakewood Elementary, in order to become famous.

Ye, who identifies with the name Alex, initially shared the manifesto with someone over Instagram.

That individual became concerned and called police, leading to Ye's arrest.

Detectives learned Ye attended Wootton High, where a counselor once reported Ye's desire to one day shoot up the school.

This resulted in Ye being temporarily hospitalized for evaluation.

Cummins found Ye guilty in January, following a two-day bench trial in December 2024.

Just last week Cummins sentenced Ye to a decade behind bars, but suspended all but one year, instead ordering the defense to present an "after-care" plan once Ye is released.

Part of the plan includes five-years of supervised probation.

During that period, Cummins is ordering Ye to meet her in court every two-weeks to show proof of compliance.

Cummins issued a list of conditions for Ye to follow, including seeking mental health treatment and completing community service.

Ye is also no longer allowed to use the Discord app, and must stay away from Wootton High School and Lakewood Elementary.

The Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office said they recommended Ye serve ten years at the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program.

Defense attorneys countered by requesting time-served, as Ye's been in custody since April 2024.

Cummins has decided to set a September 25 hearing at which time Ye's lawyers are expected to provide details on their proposed "after-care" plan.