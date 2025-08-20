Maryland issued 20,000 citations for drivers passing school buses as new school year approaches

With the start of the school year approaching, Maryland officials are reminding drivers about state laws requiring them to stop for school buses and the significant penalties for violations.

State law requires all drivers to stop when they encounter a stopped school bus, but enforcement data shows many motorists continue to ignore this safety requirement.

Last school year, Maryland issued 20,000 automatic citations for drivers who illegally passed school buses.

However, officials believe the actual number of violations may be much higher since only nine out of Maryland's 24 school districts have automatic enforcement cameras on their buses.

Costly consequences for violations

Drivers who pass stopped school buses face substantial financial penalties. Those caught by cameras receive a $250 fine, while drivers pulled over by police face fines up to $570 plus three points on their license.

Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Administrator Chrissy Niser emphasized that the law exists to protect students, particularly younger children who may not be paying attention to traffic.

"Their focus may be on their friends, getting home, getting to school, and that excitement at the end of the day, not the vehicles that are passing by," Niser said.

Limited exceptions to the rule

There is only one exception to the school bus stopping requirement: when drivers are separated from the bus by a physical barrier such as grass, guardrails, or a concrete median.

Maryland leaders stress that stopping for school buses is crucial for student safety, especially as children return to their routines and may be less aware of surrounding traffic.

