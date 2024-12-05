Maryland is ready for the game of snow

BALTMORE — To quote Game of Thrones, winter is here.

Maryland has already seen some snow this year, especially in the western parts of the state.

One can only assume more is on the way.

Have no fear. The State Highway Administration tells us they're prepared.

They gave WMAR-2 News a tour of their statewide operations center Thursday morning.

They showcased how they'll keep roads safe in winter weather.

How will they do it? 386,000 tons of rock salt, 1,600,000 gallons of salt brine and more than 2300 pieces of equipment.

This equipment will include new salt brine makers that can make 8,000 gallons of the de-icing liquid every hour

The agency adds they're only using salt brine on 400 miles of roads ... To reduce their salt usage even more.