Maryland is betting it all and getting it back.

MARYLAND — Sports betting is a business, and business is booming...for everyone. The NFL Playoffs put the battery in the back of many Marylanders for sports gambling.

According to Maryland Lottery and Gaming,

"Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $8,246,847 in contributions to the state from a handle of $544,971,369 during January 2024. From July 2023 through January 2024, sports wagering has contributed $32,840,755 to the state. February totals, which will include wagers on the Super Bowl, will be reported on March 11."

This isn't just good for the state's economy, but even if bettors are losing their parlays,

the old line state wins in the long run.

"Contributions to the state from sports wagering go to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs," says Managing Director of Communications at Maryland Lottery and Gaming Seth Elkin.

However, before Maryland sports fans, with itchy palms, bet the house to stimulate the wallet of the state, they must remember that discipline is the name of the game. Risk takers should only bet what they are willing to lose.

“The AFC Championship didn’t go the way Ravens fans were hoping or expecting, which may have contributed to the results we saw," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. "It’s a reminder that unforeseen outcomes happen, so it’s always best for anyone who wagers to set a budget, have a plan and stick to it, and keep the focus on having fun.”