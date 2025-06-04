Maryland invests $10 million in Ellicott City flood protection projects

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Ellicott City is receiving $10 million in state loans to strengthen its resilience against flooding in the historic downtown area.

The funding will support two major flood mitigation projects already underway, including what officials call the largest public works project in Howard County history.

"Change of weather and climate change is real, and having a proper infrastructure in place is imperative not just to respond, but to prepare," Governor Wes Moore said.

The historic downtown has faced devastating floods in 2016 and 2018, prompting state and county officials to develop comprehensive flood management strategies.

One key component is the extended North Tunnel project, which County Executive Calvin Ball described as "the focal point of our safe and sound plan."

"This 1-mile-long, 18-foot in diameter structure will stretch from West End to the Potacope River," Ball said.

The second focus area involves improving culverts to increase water flow during heavy rainfall events.

Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russell Strickland emphasized the preventative nature of these investments.

"This is where we're behind the scenes working to make the community safer by mitigation and providing that kind of continual resiliency that will protect the community," Strickland said.

Governor Moore toured the ongoing construction sites to observe the progress firsthand.

