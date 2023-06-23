Maryland increases cost of hunting licensees, stamps

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — This summer hunters in Maryland will have to pay more to obtain certain licenses and stamps.

State lawmakers approved the cost increase during this year's General Assembly.

It's the first price hike since 2002.

“Updating our license fees was necessary for the department to continue to offer quality services to Maryland hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Acting Director Karina Stonesifer said. “These funds are essential for managing the state’s wildlife and associated lands that the public can enjoy.”

Under the new fee schedule, a resident regular hunting license will go up to $35 from $24.50, while non-residents will be charged $160 instead of $130.

The State is now also requiring the purchase of a new $10 residential stamp to hunt sika deer. Non-residents have to pay $25.

Prices for apprentice and junior hunting licenses, 3-day non-resident licenses, migratory game bird stamps, and stamps/permits for furbearer-related activities have also been adjusted.

Click here to see all the new changes in pricing.