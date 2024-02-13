Maryland hunters harvest fewer deer during 2023-2024 season

BALTIMORE — Results are in from Maryland's 2023-2024 deer hunting season.

In total 72,642 deer were killed throughout the state between September 8 and February 3.

The overwhelming majority (68,536) were white-tailed deer — 30,025 of which had antlers.

All others were sika deer — 1,912 of them antlered.

Overall numbers were down 5 percent compared to last season.

Frederick County reported the highest number of deer killings with 6,549 — followed by Carroll County at 5,279.

Sunday was the most popular day for hunters this season, accounting for 10 percent of the total harvest.

The combined numbers include archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons.