BALTIMORE — Maryland hunters bagged nearly 5,000 wild turkeys this past spring, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Despite being 7 percent lower than 2023, officials say the number surpassed prior seasons.

Junior hunters 16 and younger contributed 6 percent of the total, taking in 333 turkeys from April 13-14.

The highest number of birds were hunted in Garrett County (546), followed by Charles (472) and Washington (442) Counties.

Adult gobblers comprised 87 percent of the total harvest.

Regular turkey hunting season kicked off April 18, ending on May 23.