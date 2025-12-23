Maryland hunters bag 27.6K deer during firearm season

Maryland's deer hunting season is in full swing, but the two-week firearm window has closed.

Between November 29 and December 13, hunters in the state bagged 27,620 deer.

While that may seem like a large number, it's actually 10.4 percent lower than last year’s total.

Officials say there are a variety of factors such as weather, natural food availability, diseases, and overall deer population.

Of the deer taken — 10,938 were antlered, which is 6.6 percent less than last year.

Allegany, Garrett, and Washington Counties led the way.

Muzzleloader season opened in Maryland on December 20, and runs through January 3.

