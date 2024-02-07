Maryland hunters and farmers to partner for deer management

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — State leaders are hoping to better control the damage deer do to crops and agriculture by expanding hunting on public land, and potentially buying more land to hunt deer.

A new deer management initiative will connect farmers with hunters throughout Maryland, announced Maryland Department of Agriculture today.

"Far too much land in the state is either inaccessible for deer hunting or is not hunted effectively," the state's Department of Natural Resources said in a report last year, explaining the biggest barrier to controlling the deer population is access to land.

A bill passed last year requires DNR and MDA to make a plan to better address deer overpopulation, and MDA held a Deer Summit last year.

The report said:

It is estimated that deer do millions of dollars in damage annually to farmers’ crops as a result of browsing.

Besides trying to get more land, the initiative will also work to donate deer meat to local food banks.

Molly McGlinchy, Chief of Programs and Innovation at the Capital Area Food Bank, said in a statement: “Historically, our experience is that when we make venison available to our neighbors in need, it is a very popular item!"

Steve Keithley, Founder of the Hunters of Maryland, LLC., said: "Under this initiative, access will now be developed in cooperation with Maryland farmers."