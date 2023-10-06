Maryland Hospital Association names State Senator Melony Griffiths new President & CEO

The Maryland Hospital Association announced Friday that Senator Melony Griffiths will be it's next President and CEO.

Griffiths currently serves the 25th district, in Prince George's County and as chair of the Finance Committee.

In the releaseon Friday, Griffith said, “I am excited for this unique opportunity to continue supporting worldclass health care access and delivery in Maryland. My aim is to improve quality and services for every Marylander while showing the state how hospitals help patients and meet their communities’ needs.”

The organization also notes that Griffiths will be the first Black woman to hold this position with the MHA and that she will start on Dec. 18th.