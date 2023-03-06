Maryland Home & Garden Show celebrates 40th anniversary

TIMONIUM, Md. — With the official start of spring about two weeks away, it's time to start thinking of ways to spruce up your property.

This weekend's Home and Garden show was a great opportunity to find inspiration.

It took place at the State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

"We have over 450 companies everything from home & garden, design, to home improvements inside and outside the home to artists and crafters, live plants, live flowers, anything you can imagine for the home," said John Plummer, show manager.

It's the 40th anniversary for the show. The event draws in about 40,000 people.

The garden show will run again next weekend.