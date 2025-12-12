Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maryland highway crews prepare for potential weekend snow

A motorist checks his phone after sliding off the road in the snow on December 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 
BALTIMORE — Maryland State Highway Administration crews are preparing for potential snowfall this weekend by pre-treating roadways across the state.

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads during inclement weather to allow snow removal crews to work more efficiently.

"The more traffic we have on the roadway, the more crowded it gets, kind of makes it a longer timeline to get our crews around and make loops," a highway administration official said.

For drivers who must travel during winter weather, preparation is essential. The Maryland Department of Transportation offers a live tracker showing the real-time locations of plows and crews, allowing residents to stay updated on road conditions.

The tracker is available through a link on WMAR-2 News' website.

