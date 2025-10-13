Maryland golf tournament celebrates 20 years of supporting 42 local charities

Golfers hit the course for a cause bigger than a trophy at the Building for God Community Foundation's 20th annual Community Cup Golf Invitational.

The 27-hole tournament started back in 2005 and over the years, it's grown into a sold-out tradition, raising funds and support for 42 local charities across Maryland.

The charities receiving the grants do everything from sheltering the homeless to feeding the hungry and improving education. Of the partner charities, 32 have reached financial sustainability through the foundation's support.

"So I don't know how you measure that, it's like an infinite outcome because it keeps compounding to the community because they're around and they keep perfecting what they're doing and we never fall out of a relationship with them," said Michael Brooks, founder and chairman of the foundation.

The golf invitational is one of two fundraisers that benefit the foundation's work with local charities.