Maryland General Assembly busy as crossover deadline looms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Packed agendas for the House and Senate with a rush to pass bills before the midnight deadline.

Members of the Senate discussed the "Trans Health Equity Act."

"There are other procedures that are really medically necessary for gender affirming care that are not currently covered under the state Medicaid program and that's what this bill aims to do," said Senator Clarence Lam, Democrat from Anne Arundel and Howard Counties.

"I think it's very clear we do want to make it clear under current law you need parental or guardian consent to consent to some of these services," said Senator Justin Ready, Republican representing Carroll and Frederick Counties.

The bill passed the House over the weekend and still needs one more vote to pass in the Senate.

Senator Jill Carter is disappointed her bill to end automatically charging children who commit certain crimes as adults isn't moving forward.

"All I can say is that 90% of these children are Black and I think that there is systemic racism not directed at any individual just institutionally. I believe that we favor some students and we demonize others," said Senator Carter.

Delegate Kathy Szeliga says Republicans are concerned there isn't a meaningful crime bill moving through.

"We've seen so many juveniles in Baltimore City and the metro area that have lost their lives and been victim to violent crime, we really need to do something," said Delegate Szeliga.

Delegate Joe Vogel had his first bill pass the House.

The Josh Siems Act requires fentanyl testing in toxicology reports.

"It really has been an honor to work with the Siems family on this bill and I really think it will help us address the fentanyl epidemic," said Delegate Vogel.

Both chambers are meeting multiple times today to meet the midnight deadline.

Bills that don't cross over face a difficult challenge to get passed.