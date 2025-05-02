Maryland gathers to honor its fallen heroes

BALTIMORE — For 40 years, motorcycles, bagpipes and flags have traveled down the path at Dulaney Valley Memorial gardens.

Each year husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, siblings have walked up to receive a memorial.

Tom Kimbel has been there for each one.

"Well after forty years believe it or not it's the exact same feeling almost repeatedly every year and That's that overwhelming sense of what the community does, how they come together for an event like this," said Kimbel.

Tamara Mingo is experiencing her first Fallen Heroes Day.

Her brother Daoud was honored after his death in 2023.

"A little anxious, a little nervous, trying not to cry but to be happy at the same time," said Mingo.

She was one of 12 people to walk up and receive a memorial for a loved one.

"It's good for the families because they sacrifice so much so just the fact to have any type of ceremony, beautiful or not just to have any type of remembrance for them is a good thing," said Mingo.

The ceremony featured speeches from lieutenant governor Aruna Miller and legendary sports broadcaster Scott Garceau.

Musical arrangements and closed with a 21 gun salute followed by taps.

"They have to remember what these men and women do every day, how dangerous the job is every day," said Kimbel.