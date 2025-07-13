Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maryland funeral director learns fate for murdering pallbearer during child's burial

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A feud between a pair of funeral homes turns deadly landing one man behind bars for a quarter century.

It all transpired more than two years ago, on June 6, 2023, during a burial service for 10-year-old Arianna Davis.

Wilson Chavis, 50, the director of Compassion and Serenity funeral home was leading the ceremony at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland.

Two people from a rival funeral home attended the service, leading to a confrontation with Chavis.

The spat angered others in attendance, including 30-year-old Ronald Banks, who was serving as a pallbearer.

At some point during the altercation Chavis pulled a gun, shooting and killing Banks, while leaving another person wounded.

Chavis was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder this past Valentine's Day.

On July 11 a Prince George's County judge handed down a 60-year prison sentence, but required Chavis only need to serve 25 in custody.

“This was an unthinkable tragedy - one that has caused immeasurable pain to multiple families,” said Prince George's County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson. “What these families and this community had to experience is something that should never happen."

