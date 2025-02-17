Maryland funeral director found guilty of murdering man, injuring woman at 10-year-old's burial

SUITLAND, Md. — An end to a horrific story in Prince George's County.

A jury found Wilson Wesley Chavis, 50, guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, February 13.

It all began in Suitland, Maryland at the Washington National Cemetery in June 2023.

Chavis visited the cemetery while the funeral home he owned, Compassion and Serenity, was holding a burial service for 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who was killed in crossfire on Mother's Day that year in Washington, DC.

During the service, Chavis had gotten involved in an argument and physical fight with multiple people from another funeral home who were attending the service to mourn Arianna's death.

Chavis would pull out a gun during the fight and fire, hitting and killing 30-year-old Ronald Banks, a pallbearer.

He also shot an unidentified woman, who survived.

“When acts of violence occur at places that should be sacred like funeral homes andcemeteries, it's horrific." said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "With this guilty verdict, Mr. Chavis will be held accountable for his reckless, callous actions. He is now facing up to 65 years in prison on his sentencing date. This case underscores the fact that we will not tolerate violence in Prince George's County. I want to thank Assistant State's Attorneys Bill Porter and Dora Myles-Moore for their dedication and compassion in trying this case."

Chavis' sentencing date is set for July 11.