Maryland Food Bank surprised with $50,000 grant to support hunger relief

HALETHORPE, Md. — The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation surprised the Maryland Food Bank with a $50,000 grant to support child hunger programming, Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the grant, two volunteers were awarded with a pair of tickets to an upcoming Orioles' game.

"These volunteers have been identified as exceptional workers and Orioles superfans deserving of this special award," the foundation said.

In 2022, 44 million people, 1 in 5 children, faced food insecurity in the U.S.

Increasing food costs have impacted peoples' abilities to put food on the table.