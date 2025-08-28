Maryland Food Bank receives new refrigerated trucks to combat food insecurity

One in 3 Marylanders struggle with food insecurity, but a new investment is helping change that.

The Maryland Food Bank is rolling out 6 new refrigerated trucks, thanks to a $750,000 grant from Walmart and Feeding America.

The trucks will let local food pantries pick up more fresh and frozen groceries directly from nearby stores, keeping good food out of landfills and getting it onto family dinner tables.

"It will revolutionize what we're able to do. It will really help us increase pounds while also decreasing liability of individual volunteers using personal vehicles."

The Food Bank says the program already recovered more than 10 million meals last year. With the new fleet, they expect that number to climb to 13 million.

