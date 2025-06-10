Maryland Food Bank receives $750,000 grant from Walmart and Feeding America to expand food rescue operations

The Maryland Food Bank has received a major boost in its fight against hunger with a $750,000 grant from Walmart and Feeding America.

WATCH: Maryland Food Bank gets $750K boost to fight hunger statewide Maryland Food Bank gets $750K boost to fight hunger statewide

This significant funding will help strengthen donation efforts between food banks, community pantries, and local retailers across the state. The grant will also provide essential equipment, vehicles, and staff to support food rescue operations.

"Last year, just last year, we were able to provide 10.8 million meals to our community, and with this grant, this three-quarter million dollar grant from Walmart, we expect to do at least 13 million meals this coming year. So, I'm excited," said Naja Cunningham, manager of the Retail Recovery Program.

The Maryland Food Bank plans to showcase these enhanced efforts at a media open house next Tuesday, where they will demonstrate how the funding will be implemented to combat food insecurity throughout Maryland.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.