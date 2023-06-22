Maryland Food Bank deploys 'grocery store on wheels' to help more people

BALTIMORE — Many Marylanders are struggling to pay their household expenses.

Families often have to choose if they can afford gas to get to the grocery store.

The Maryland Food Bank saw this need and now brings the grocery store to you.

The Mobile Market is a 26 foot long 'grocery store on wheels.' It's chock full of all the foods you could get at the store but it travels to where it is most needed. Families get everything for free.

Jennifer Small with the Maryland Food Bank says, "We are using data through our Maryland hunger map, to be able to earmark...what we call hunger hotspots. So areas of high need that, again, are within 30 miles, in some cases of the nearest grocery store, emergency feeding program."

Right now they have two trucks that go all over the state. They hope to get a third one going soon. At last check, they were trying to find a driver.

From November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022, the two Mobile Markets served more than 11,000 households across Maryland, or nearly 30,000 Marylanders in need. They also distributed more than 400,000 pounds of food, enough food to provide nearly 335,000 meals.

For more information on the Maryland Food Bank and its programs click here.

