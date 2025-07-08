Maryland Fire Marshal highlights danger of illegal fireworks after teen suffers catastrophic July 4th injury

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Fire Marshal highlighted a few July 4th incidents to hammer away on the dangers of illegal fireworks.

One accident forever changed the life of a 14-year-old in Prince George's County.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the teen was handling illegal fireworks when he suffered "a catastrophic hand injury," that landed him in surgery.

"This is exactly why fireworks should never be in children's hands, especially when illegal and unregulated," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "A holiday meant for celebration turned into a life-changing tragedy for this young man and his family."

That wasn't all.

Over in Harford County, sheriff's deputies received reports of an illegal fireworks display in Abingdon's Box Hill community.

Investigators ended up confiscating 1,300 fireworks, including prohibited aerial devices.

Charges are pending in the matter.

"The incident in Abingdon was entirely avoidable," said Mowbray. "The community's HOA could have easily sponsored the event by submitting a small permit fee, providing proof of insurance, and hiring a licensed fireworks company. That simple process would have made it a safe and legal celebration, instead of one that ended with fireworks being confiscated and public safety put at risk."

A third incident took place along the Eastern Shore in Wicomico County.

Fireworks reportedly set off a garage fire causing approximately $3,000 in damage.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Finally, in Ocean City, a group of people allegedly launched fireworks into a crowd on the boardwalk prompting fears of an active shooter, creating a mass exodus.

Police in Ocean City said one person was arrested.