Maryland family members killed in Outer Banks house fire identified

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC. — Authorities have identified members of a Maryland family killed in an August 11 house fire in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The fire broke out overnight the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills.

Crews arrived on location to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Three people inside the home at the time died.

They are 68-year-old William Deeg and his wife Colleen Cohan, 64 of Ashton, Maryland.

The fire also claimed the life of a 13-year-old Silver Spring girl named Sienna Farr.

Her 16-year-old sister, Sadie, survived along with their mother, Laura Volk, 48, and her boyfriend David Brewer, 55.

Sadie has since been released from a local hospital. At last check Volk and Brewer were stable but still hospitalized.

So far investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

The town of Kill Devil Hills issued this statement following the tragic incident.

"Many hearts across the Outer Banks and Maryland communities are left to heal following this tragic incident. Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts during this difficult time."