Maryland extends deadline for FAFSA application for 2024-2025 School year

With the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form set to be released before December 31, 2023, the Maryland Higher Education Commission has extended the deadline to submit.

The new deadline is now June 1, 2024, though the MHEC does recommend submission by March 1st to get one's eligibility notification by April 15, 2024.

The MHEC is also encouraging applicants to sign in to the website, and create a username and password for the FAFSA site now, so that they can be ready for the release by the end of the year.

You can also visit the MHEC's new page with updates on the new FAFSA application.

FAFSA usually opens on October 1st but the new application has been delayed.

The U.S. Department of Education has released a projection that the new form will increase Pell Grants in Maryland by more than 7,000 students and more than 600,000 across the country.