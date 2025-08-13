Maryland experiences more heat deaths in 2025 than in 2024

Heat deaths in Maryland so far this year have surpassed the total number of heat deaths all of last year.

The Maryland Department of Health released its weekly heat-related illness surveillance report, and the total number of deaths as of August 9 is 29. 4 more people died last week.

This report is put out by the state health department every Wednesday from May through September.

This is the highest number of heat-related deaths since 2012, when 46 people died.

The majority of deaths this year occurred in those 65 and older, and Baltimore City has the highest number of deaths so far, with 7.

Extreme heat is the deadliest form of extreme weather in the United States, causing more fatalities than floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes combined, according to the Center for American Progress.

There are some things you should look out for to stay safe in the heat.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, muscle or heat cramps, headaches, nausea, vomiting, or fainting. Feelings of tiredness, dizziness, or weakness are also common.

Click here for forecast updates

Heatstroke is more serious than heat exhaustion and could be life-threatening if left untreated. The victim could experience an altered mental state, a throbbing headache, a high temperature, a rapid pulse, or loss of consciousness. GBMC physicians encourage the public to call for medical help immediately if someone exhibits those symptoms.