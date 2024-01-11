Amazon purchase helps FBI nab Maryland Elections Board member accused of participating in Jan. 6

BALTIMORE — A member of the Maryland State Board of Elections has resigned after being federally indicted for alleged involvement during January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Carlos Ayala, 52 of Salisbury, is charged with five counts including felony civil disorder for participating in the violent events that occurred that day.

According to court documents, the FBI believes Ayala jabbed a "We the People" flag at a Capitol Police officer through the Senate Wing door of the Upper West Terrace seconds before protesters entered the building.

Investigators used video surveillance from inside the building, as well as camera phone footage from a witness whom Ayala was with that day, to determine what flag he carried and outfit he was wearing.

The FBI went further and executed search warrants on Ayala's Amazon account and cell phone number.

Cell tower records placed Ayala inside the Capitol at the specific time and date of the alleged incident.

The Amazon warrant revealed Ayala bought the unique American flag hoodie he was wearing just a couple weeks prior to January 6.

Maryland's Board of Elections are made up of five members appointed by the Governor to four year terms. Three members are of the majority party, while the other two are part of the minority.

The Board released this statement following Ayala's resignation.

"The Board is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of our elections in Maryland in a non-partisan manner. The State Board will remain steadfast in out mission to oversee our elections process and serve as a trusted source of information for all Marylanders during this presidential election year."