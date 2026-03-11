Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maryland drivers paying billions annually for traffic congestion, rough roads and safety issues

Maryland drivers are paying a high price for problems on the road, according to a new report.

A new trip report estimates traffic congestion, rough roads, and safety issues cost drivers across the state $12.5 billion a year. In the Baltimore area alone, the average driver is losing more than $3,000 annually from deteriorating roads, traffic delays, and crashes linked to poor roadway design.

Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research at TRIP, said:

"At a time where I think everyone is concerned with affordability, we think when you look at the additional cost that the public pays because the transportation system is inadequate, it's just unfortunately another cost that the public bears."

The findings come from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit based in Washington. The report also found 41 percent of major roads in the Baltimore area are in poor condition.

