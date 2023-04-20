Maryland Dove to stop in Baltimore as part of Chesapeake Bay Tour

ST. MARY'S CITY, Md. — Maryland Dove will tour the Chesapeake Bay this summer.

Built in August 2022 the ship represents a cargo vessel that arrived at St. Mary's City along the Eastern Shore in 1634.

The ship's first stop will be in Baltimore from June 20 - June 22, where it plans to dock in Fells Point at Broadway Pier.

Visitors can see the ship from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. on June 20, 10 a.m.—5 p.m. on June 21, and 10 a.m.—1 p.m on June 22.

It will then sail to Havre de Grace from June 24 - 25 at Hutchins Memorial Park.

The next stop will be Cambridge at Long Wharf on June 30 and July 1, both days open from 10 a.m.—5 p.m.

Finally, the ship will be docked in Crisfield at Somers Cove from September 1 to September 3 as part of their National Hard Crab Derby.

When not on tour, the Dove docks in southern Tidewater Maryland at the living history museum.