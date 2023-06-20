'Different experience of learning': Maryland Dove docked at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — A floating time machine is now docked at the Inner Harbor.

The Maryland Dove is a history museum on water.

The ship is a re-creation of one of the two ships that first arrived on Maryland's shores back in 1634.

It sailed into the Broadway Pier in Fells Point on Monday and offers free tours of the deck.

The ship, it's dockside exhibits, and costumed re-enactors teach about the waterways of the region, precolonial heritage, and interactions between different cultures.

Educators say it provides a one of a kind history lesson.

"Being able to hear the ship and the windlass, and the lines move, and the wind move through the sails, to smell the different types of wood and varnishes that are used in constructing a vessel like this. It just gives you a whole different experience of learning then you can get in any kind of classroom," said Marlee Putnam, Publics Programs Coordinator at the Maryland Dove.

The free tours run through Thursday, June 22.