Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld plans to step away from state service

Paul Wiedefeld, the Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary, intends to step away from state service on August 1, the Governor's office announced Wednesday.

Upon his departure, Deputy Secretary Samantha Biddle will serve as acting secretary as the nationwide search led by Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller to fill the position begins.

“Our state is grateful for Paul Wiedefeld’s distinguished service over the last two and a half years. Under Paul’s leadership, we’ve made it easier for Marylanders to get from where they live to where opportunity lies — and laid the foundation for a more competitive, affordable state for all,” Governor Wes Moore said. “Secretary Wiedefeld brought decades of expertise to our team, and he used that wisdom to cultivate a new generation of talent. Samantha Biddle has the experience, instincts, and knowledge to carry forward the baton of service at the Maryland Department of Transportation. I look forward to continuing our work together as she takes on this new acting role.”

Before being appointed by Governor Moore in 2023, Wiedefeld had spent the last two decades leading the D.C. Metro system and the Maryland Aviation Administration.

He's been praised for his part in responding to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and securing more than $5 billion in federal grants to advance transportation projects for the state of Maryland.

COVERAGE: WMAR coverage of the Key Bridge collapse

“Secretary Wiedefeld comes from a family of servant leaders and has dedicated his life to public service, transforming how Marylanders move and connect,” said Lt. Gov. Miller. “We thank him for his tireless work. As we launch a nationwide search for his successor, we are committed to finding a leader ready to meet the urgent needs of our transportation systems.”

Soon-to-be acting Secretary Biddle was named deputy secretary at the same time as Wiedefeld.

She began her career in state service in 2014 as the State Highway Administration's Regional Planner for Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Biddle was later promoted to assistant chief and Chief of Regional and Intermodal Planning, then to Director of Organizational Excellence and Strategy.