Maryland Department of Health warns fentanyl can be found in unprescribed pills

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Health Department has been made aware that Dr. Ndubuisi Joseph Okafor, who practiced in Washington, D.C., is no longer able to prescribe controlled substances.

This in turn may affect healthcare for Marylanders.

According to MDH, when patients suddenly lose access to their healthcare provider, they feel they have no other option but to turn to other sources of pills and drugs.

In doing so, these people may be exposing themselves to lethal substances like fentanyl.

MDH advises getting medications anywhere other than your pharmacist can be dangerous.

Fentanyl is an opioid more than 100 times stronger than morphine. It can cause an accidental overdose.

Below is a list of resources on where to access naloxone and other harm reduction services:

