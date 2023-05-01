Maryland Department of Health urges residents to be wary of ticks

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore recently announced May is Tickborne Disease Awareness Month in Maryland.

Following this proclamation, the Maryland Department of Health launched a Tickborne Disease awareness campaign encouraging Marylanders to take precautions to prevent illness caused by infected ticks.

Warmer weather mean increased risk of tickborne disease transmission.

Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tickborne disease in Maryland. In 2021, more than 900 cases of the disease were reported in the state.

Symptoms include a rash, fever, headache, joint pain and fatigue.

The best way to avoid these diseases is to avoid ticks and their habitat says the Maryland Health Department.

Ticks prefer humid environments can be found outdoors in leaf litter, weeds, tall grasses, shrubs and woods.

To prevent tick exposure and bites:



Use EPA approved insect repellents

Wear light colored clothing to spot ticks more easily

Wear long pants and sleeves and tuck your pants into shoes

Shower as much as possible after returning indoors

Talk to your veterinarian about to ways to protect your pets

To learn more about how to protect from ticks, click here.