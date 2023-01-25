Maryland Department of Health issues consumer advisory for enoki mushrooms

The Maryland Department of Health is making consumers aware of a potential contamination within enoki mushrooms.

Samples collected and tested by the MDH in early January were positive for the Listeria bacteria.

Listeriosis is a life-threatening invasive infection caused by eating foods contaminated by listeria. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals and their newborns, older adults, and people with immune systems weakened by cancer, cancer treatments, or other serious conditions.

A person with listeriosis generally has a fever and muscle aches and can have a bloodstream infection or meningitis. Although people can sometimes develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms usually start within several days, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

If you have purchased one or more of the product, the MDH is advising you to throw them away. If you consumed one or more of the product, watch for symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, or fever. If symptoms occur, contact your healthcare provider.

In addition, MDH and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following for all other enoki mushrooms: