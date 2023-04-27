Watch Now
Maryland Department of Health announced changes made to COVID-19 website

Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 27, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health announced changes to how it will continue providing COVID-19 information as the federal Public Health Emergency ends in May.

On their new webpage, information on vaccines, testing, treatment data and other resources may be found.

The department will continue to provide relevant information on COVID-19 as the federal response changes and as necessary for public health.

In addition to these website changes, which include replacing Maryland's testing vaccine locators with federal locators, the state health department is also changing its COVID contact tracing services.

Local public health departments will continue to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests to facilitate public awareness and response to COVID-19.

