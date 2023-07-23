Maryland Department of Corrections looks to fill positions with new employees

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Corrections is looking to fill positions.

The agency held a hiring event on Saturday at Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore.

"​We are hiring applicants who are all over Maryland. We want to fill positions with the state of Maryland for all different agencies. So we have 17 different agencies represented right now. And we also have 14 different eternal stakeholder for the Department of Public Safety & Corrections," said William Curtis Smith, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Service.

WMAR-2 News is told their biggest push is to hire correctional officers, but they are also looking to fill other positions.

The state is also offering a hiring bonus of up to $75,000.