Maryland Department of Agriculture expands spotted lanternfly quarantine zone

Dept. of Agriculture warn's this insect could be detrimental to Ohio's wine industry
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. State agriculture officials have added 12 counties to the quarantine list, raising the total number of counties under quarantine to 26. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 6:22 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 06:22:37-05

ANNAPOLIS — Be on the lookout for spotted lanternflies.

The state's department of agriculture is expanding its lanternfly quarantine to include every Maryland county - except six on the edge of the state.

The quarantine means you can't move certain things across county lines -like some plants, construction equipment, crates, boxes and gardening equipment.

The spotted lanternfly poses a major threat to the region’s agricultural industries as it feeds on over 70 different types of crops and plants.

It was lanternfly was first detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania in fall 2014 before being spotted 8 more state.

