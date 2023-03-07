Maryland Department of Agriculture expands spotted lanternfly quarantine zone

ANNAPOLIS — Be on the lookout for spotted lanternflies.

The state's department of agriculture is expanding its lanternfly quarantine to include every Maryland county - except six on the edge of the state.

The quarantine means you can't move certain things across county lines -like some plants, construction equipment, crates, boxes and gardening equipment.

The spotted lanternfly poses a major threat to the region’s agricultural industries as it feeds on over 70 different types of crops and plants.

It was lanternfly was first detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania in fall 2014 before being spotted 8 more state.