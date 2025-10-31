BALTIMORE — A proposed offshore wind farm that would feature towering turbines off the coast of Ocean City is currently stalled due to a legal battle between US Wind and the Trump administration, with members of Maryland's Democratic federal delegation now advocating for the project's approval.

The wind farm has drawn support from Democrats who argue it would bring significant economic benefits to Maryland, including job creation and lower energy costs.

"It is a job creating engine that will put thousands of Marylanders to work, including more than those 500 jobs directly at Sparrow's Point," Rep. Johnny Olszewski said.

Union representatives have also backed the project for its employment potential.

\ Maryland Dems weigh in on battle over offshore wind as Eastern Shore Republicans push against the project Maryland Dems weigh in on battle over offshore wind

"That will mean work for a bunch of our members. I see the iron workers up there in the building trades, electricians, carpenters, boilermakers, steam fitters, and then the spin-off jobs that come to other folks in our labor community," Mike McHale from IBEW Local 24 said.

Proponents argue the turbines could help reduce energy costs for consumers. According to estimates, the wind farm could power 600,000 homes, more than all occupied homes in Baltimore City and Baltimore County combined, based on the Maryland Department of Planning occupied housing unit count.

"This will help reduce costs to consumers. It helps reduce energy prices and electricity prices," Sen. Chris Van Hollen said.

However, the project faces opposition from some state lawmakers who question its economic benefits.

An In Focus look at other offshore wind projects across the country An In Focus look at other offshore wind projects across the country

"We have information that shows that it's such an expensive way to generate energy that you're not going to see those lower energy costs," state Sen. Mary Beth Carozza said when asked if she believes the wind turbines would lower energy bills.

Carozza and the Stop Offshore Wind movement feel their concerns are finally being heard with the Trump administration in office, while supporters of the Yes to Wind movement believe they are being shut down by the current administration.

The dispute will ultimately be decided by a judge as the legal battle continues in court.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.