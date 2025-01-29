ANNAPOLIS, Md. — President Donald Trump's executive order pausing federal funding to various grant and loan programs has Maryland Democrats seeking legal action and speaking out against the president.

President Trump rescinded the memo related to this order Wednesday but press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming the freeze is still on.

"It was deeply irresponsible and there are real consequences for these kinds of actions," said Governor Wes Moore. "The actions from this white house, they have cause unnecessary confusion, instability for our economy and they have caused a great deal of fear for Marylander," added Moore while speaking before the Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday.

The executive order pauses federal grants and loans confusing state and local governments unsure of how what exactly was being cut off and how much.

Maryland takes in a large portion of federal dollars.

"During the 2023 fiscal year, the federal government awarded more than $23 billion in grant funding to the state of Maryland," said Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

Four of Maryland's federal representatives traveled to Annapolis to speak on the issue.

Maryland Dems rip President Trump's order pausing federal aid

"It only continues to sow doubt, fear and confusion for not only our constituents but all Americans," said Representative Johnny Olszewski.

"These are institutions that exist to provide much needed services to our constituents, our neighbors," said Representative Sarah Elfreth.

Maryland Senator, Republican Justin Ready is in support of the freeze.

"The goal of the executive orders that have come out, to try to get rid of some of the grant funding that were going to foolish projects is a good one," said Ready.

Maryland's lone republican congressman Andy Harris issued a statement saying, "Without touching social security, medicare, or direct assistance to individuals, the Trump administration is looking at all federal operations to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent on programs that make our government more efficient, responsive, and accessible to the needs of my district and to the American people."

Delegate Kathy Szeliga adding that essential services like medicare and medicaid are not being cut under the executive order.

"We're happy that President Trump is really taking the deficit and government spending seriously and he has assured the public that he is not going to be touching direct aid to people," said Szeliga.

Governor Wes Moore says the state will seek legal action against the Trump administration's orders.

"Yesterday, Maryland joined other states in a lawsuit to block the funding freeze," said Moore.

A judge blocked the federal aid funding freeze Tuesday.

The stay blocks the policy from taking effect until 5 p.m. on February 3.

The judge will hold another hearing that day on whether to grant a longer pause.