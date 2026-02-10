Maryland Democrats push policies in response to the Trump administration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Democrats are pushing forward legislation designed to shield the state from federal policies, with several bills advancing Tuesday that would restrict federal immigration enforcement and allow citizens to sue the federal government in state courts.

The legislative session has been marked by what Democrats describe as necessary protections for Marylanders, while Republicans criticize the focus as politically motivated.

Governor Wes Moore said his State of the State address would partially focus on "Protecting Marylanders from the additional assaults that we are seeing from Washington D.C."

One bill would limit Immigration and Customs Enforcement from operating under formal agreements with local law enforcement agencies. Another measure would allow Maryland citizens to sue the federal government in state court for alleged constitutional violations.

"We know that federal officials are violating citizens constitutional rights whether it's entering homes without warrants or telling people they can't go to protests when lawfully having a sidearm so whether you're from the left or the right this administration seems dead set on violating folks constitutional rights, they need to have a remedy to uphold those constitutional rights," Senator Jeff Waldstreicher a Democrat from Montgomery County said.

Republicans have expressed frustration with the legislature's emphasis on federal issues during the state session.

"I think largely this is being led by the governor and he's got a vendeta against President Trump that he's been taking out since we first got into session so a number of pieces of legislation are targeted there and it's unfortunate, at the end of the day all Marylanders believe that governor needs to focus on what's going on here in the state," Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey representing Caroline, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne's counties said.

Democrats are also establishing Maryland's own vaccination standards after Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reduced the number of vaccines recommended for children at the federal level. Maryland officials want to rely on their own health experts for guidance.

"In doing so it establishes a clear and durable framework that buffers clinical decision making from shifting federal politics," Maryland Department of Health Secretary Meena Seshamani said.

While Republicans cannot stop these bills independently, they can slow the legislative process and offer recommendations. The focus on federal policies is expected to continue when Moore delivers his State of the State address Wednesday.

