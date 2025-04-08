Maryland creates new committee to address issues from Trump administration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As Maryland's legislative session comes to a close, the impact from the Trump administration's decisions are easy to see.

Maryland Democrats continue to point to Trump for issues they've had to deal with during the session.

They're even creating a new committee to deal with things that pop up in the future.

"What we want to do is stand ready, and have a joint committee. It will be a bipartisan committee that will look at how Maryland is being impacted by the federal government," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

That impact can already be quantified.

Roughly $500 million in lost revenue. Another $360 million in pulled back education funding guarantees.

And the loss of the new FBI headquarters.

"So there is no doubt that the chaos coming from Washington is having a very real impact on this state," said Governor Wes Moore.

Republicans in the Maryland Freedom Caucus are pushing for the state to look inward.

"They're facing cuts but they've done nothing, nothing to rein in spending," said Delegate Kathy Szeliga.

The legislature put a trigger in the budget to bring the lawmakers back to Annapolis if actions from the Trump administration lead to more than a billion dollars in lost revenue or funding.

"The federal government right now is knocking the legs out of Maryland's economy. We have lost a year's worth of jobs right now in the first three months of this year and this is 100% because of federal actions," said Delegate David Moon.

It is likely a special session will need to happen following the federal budget passing -- which is expected in September.