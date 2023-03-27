Maryland cracking down on door-to-door gas & electric sales

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Complaints are on the rise of energy companies knocking door-to-door, convincing residents to sign up for gas and electric services.

One company accused of the practice is SFE Energy Maryland, Inc.

On Sunday at midnight, the Maryland Public Service Commission required the company to cease and desist from door-to-door solicitation.

"The Commission determined that SFE Energy may have violated state laws and regulations and that a moratorium is necessary to protect consumers and to ensure that SFE Energy’s practices are compliant," the Commission said in a press release.

A witness reportedly testified that SFE Energy outsources to sales agents who falsely tell customers they're from well known utility companies.

Customers have frequently complained of being signed up without permission or proper contracts.

In a filing with the Commission, SFE Energy denied the allegations through their legal representatives.

"SFE holds itself to robust, comprehensive consumer protection and compliance standards in accordance with all regulatory requirements."

Energy suppliers found in violation of state laws and regulations could face prosecution, fines, and/or license revocation, according to the Commission.

"This effort is considered 'all hands on deck’ to marshal more internal resources to investigate and, if necessary, prosecute retail energy suppliers who are failing to abide by the state’s laws and regulations," said the commission. "It will also involve using these resources and expedited procedures to, if necessary, invoke civil penalties and/or revoke supplier licenses."

For the latest on the case, click here.

